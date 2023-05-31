The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is again holding its Family Outdoor Adventures Photo Contest.
Photos can be submitted from June 1 through Aug. 31. Finalists’ photos will be posted online in September with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: first place, $100, second place, $75, third place, $50, and fourth place, $25.
To enter, complete the entry form and upload photos atVisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photos meet the Family Outdoor Adventures photo contest theme and must be taken in either Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest, or Jefferson Counties.
