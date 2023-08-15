The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) is holding four free statewide webinars in August.
These webinars assist college-bound students and their families with navigating the financial aid process and introduce PHEAA’s private student loan program — PA Forward.
The webinars are hosted by PHEAA representatives Linda Pacewicz and Dan Wray, who specialize in financial aid. They will discuss how students and families can take advantage of the benefits of using PA Forward Student Loans to cover financial gaps that other aid did not cover.
A one-hour webinar on the financial aid timeline will provide the starting points and web resources for effective research before, during and after a student makes postsecondary decisions. Webinars are scheduled for today at 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 29 at noon.
A second one-hour webinar will examine borrowing options available to cover the gap between financial aid and the cost of attendance. Those are scheduled for Thursday at noon and Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m.
• To register: Visit pheaa.org/virtual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.