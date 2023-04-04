The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) is holding two statewide webinars in April, in conjunction with National Financial Literacy Month, to guide college-bound students and their families in completing the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process.
The “FAFSA Line by Line Overview Presentation” will guide attendees through each step in filing the FAFSA.
The deadline to submit the 2023-24 FAFSA application is May 1. All first-time applicants enrolled in a community college; business, trade or technical school; hospital school of nursing; designated Pennsylvania open-admission institution; or nontransferable two-year program are given an extended deadline of Aug. 1 for the first year they file.
The webinars will be hosted by PHEAA Higher Education Access Partners, who specialize in the financial aid process. “Our Access Partners are each tenured in the financial aid community and experts in navigating the financial aid journey,” said James H. Steeley, PHEAA president and CEO. “By attending a FAFSA webinar, students and families will not only receive guidance on each line of the FAFSA, they will also be able to ask questions about their personal circumstances. By the end of the webinar, they should be ready to submit their FAFSA with confidence and relief by the May 1 deadline.”
Register to attend one of the upcoming events using the registration links below:
• Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m.: https://pheaa-events500.webex.com/pheaa-events500/onstage/g.php?MTID=e6a1296c457483c668eddb46e67edb60c
• April 19 from 6 to 7 p.m.: https://pheaa-events500.webex.com/pheaa-events500/onstage/g.php?MTID=eda05b95ea90ce62ddf1d9c73c221e243
