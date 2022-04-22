The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) announced that its Board of Directors adopted a 2022-23 Pennsylvania State Grant Program awarding formula that increases the potential total award from $5,000 to $5,750, while providing awards to an additional 9,000 students.
The new awarding formula maintains the current year’s $5,000 maximum award while providing up to an additional $750 pandemic inflation adjustment to help alleviate some of the increased financial pressure that students and families are experiencing in today’s challenging economy.
PHEAA’s board reevaluates the awarding formula annually by analyzing several factors, including tuition costs, the effect of inflation on family incomes, the number of expected applicants, and the governor’s recommended funding for the program as part of the budget proposal for the commonwealth.
“The long-term financial benefits of the Pennsylvania State Grant Program — especially in ability to reduce the need to borrow — cannot be underestimated,” said state Rep. Mike Peifer, PHEAA board chairman. “Our research shows that PA State Grant recipients attending four-year colleges, who are also Pell-eligible, tend to borrow nearly $7,600 less over four years. This is significantly impactful in today’s challenging economy.”
The state grant program has disbursed more than $12.3 billion in grant awards since its inception in 1966.
PHEAA is also reminding students and families that the 2022-23 state grant application submission deadline is May 1. This deadline applies to all renewal applicants and first-time applicants who plan to enroll in a college, university, or college transfer program at two-year public or private colleges (except community colleges and designated Pennsylvania Open Admission institutions).