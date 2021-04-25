The 2021-22 Pennsylvania State Grant application for submission deadline is May 1.
This deadline applies to all renewal applicants and first-time applicants who plan to enroll in a college, university, or college transfer program at two-year public or private colleges (except community colleges and designated Pennsylvania Open Admission institutions).
To apply for a state grant, applicants must first complete the 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which can be accessed online at PHEAA.org/FAFSA or StudentAid.gov.
In addition to completing the FAFSA, first-time applicants must also submit a State Grant Form (SGF). First-time applicants who submit the FAFSA online will be automatically redirected to the SGF by following the onscreen prompts on the confirmation page. First-time applicants who have already submitted their FAFSA but have not completed the SGF will receive an email directing them to PHEAA’s secure Account Access site for completion. Both applications are free to submit.
Information provided by applicants when submitting an online FAFSA is automatically applied to portions of the SGF to increase accuracy and convenience.
“Applying for a PA State Grant award is an essential first step in being able to afford higher education while avoiding or minimizing the need to borrow money,” said Rep. Mike Peifer, PHEAA board chairman. “Combined with a federal Pell grant, we have found that PA State Grant recipients borrow nearly $9,000 less over four years, which can help Pennsylvania students graduate on a more solid financial footing, free of excessive student loan debt.”
PHEAA’s Board of Directors recently approved the 2021-22 State Grant Program awarding formula that will increase the maximum grant award from $4,525 to $4,679, provided that the General Assembly approves the Governor’s recommended $309.7 million program appropriation in the commonwealth’s 2021-22 State Budget.
“PA State Grant awards are a valuable form of gift aid – meaning that unlike student loans, they do not need to be repaid”, said Sen. Wayne D. Fontana, PHEAA vice chairman. “Grant awards and all forms of gift aid, including available scholarships, should be maximized before considering any kind of a student loan which must be repaid - with interest - after graduation.”
First-time applicants who plan to enroll in a community college, business, trade, or technical school, a hospital school of nursing, a designated Pennsylvania Open Admission institution, or a non-transferable two-year degree program at a community, two-year or four-year college have until Aug. 1 to complete their application.