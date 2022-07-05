The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) announced 2022-23 interest rates for PA Forward undergraduate, graduate and parent borrowers.
Combined with the program’s many borrower benefits, PA Forward undergraduate and graduate borrowers can experience fixed interest rates as low as 3.82 percent APR and no higher than 7.69 percent. This rate change applies to new applications beginning June 8.
Borrower benefits include a 0.50 percent interest rate reduction for achieving successful graduation and 0.25 percent interest rate reduction for participating in Direct Debit, PHEAA’s free automatic payment service.
The PA Forward Student Loan Program is a suite of borrower-friendly, Pennsylvania-based, private student loan products allowing students and families to borrow up to the total cost of attendance with competitively low interest rates and a variety of upfront and repayment benefits, program officials said. Additional benefits include no application or origination fees, flexible repayment options, and biweekly payment options that can pay off a loan sooner, saving borrowers even more money in interest.
PHEAA is the lender and servicer for the program, with a line of credit provided by the Pennsylvania Treasury and tax-exempt allocation from the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development (DCED), making PA Forward Pennsylvania’s student loan program.
The program is available to Pennsylvania residents attending an approved school in or out of the commonwealth, or a student from an approved state (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia) attending an approved Pennsylvania school.
The PA Forward Student Loan Program includes four student loan products:
• PA Forward Undergraduate Loan for students seeking an undergraduate degree, certificate or diploma
• PA Forward Graduate Loan for students seeking an advanced degree such as masters, doctoral, law, health profession or others
• PA Forward Parent Loan for parents or guardians of dependent undergraduate students seeking an undergraduate degree, certificate or diploma
• PA Forward Refinance Loan for borrowers in repayment seeking a more streamlined way to manage their debt by combining all their federal and private student loans into a single monthly payment under new terms and conditions.
While the PA Forward Student Loan Program does not require a co-signer if the borrower has reached the age of majority in their state, applicants may benefit from a creditworthy co-signer if they do not meet minimum credit requirements. A creditworthy co-signer may also increase an applicant’s chances for approval and could result in a lower interest rate.
• More information: Visit PHEAA.org/PA-Forward or call (800) PA-FORWD.
