The start of phase one of the French Creek Bessemer Trail Project was announced by the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County, in partnership with the French Creek District Development Corporation, on Tuesday.
This is the first installment of a multi-tiered plan to transform the general area along Bessemer Street and French Creek by creating an environment that will foster a multitude of uses, officials said in making the announcement.
Such developments include a public walking and biking trail, complemented by appropriate outdoor recreational activities, as well as the potential for future commercial, entertainment and retail services. The mixed-use trail will also allow for better connectivity from the waterfront to downtown Meadville businesses.
With the support of the adjacent businesses, this segment of the trail will start north of Lincoln Recycling and follow the water, extending through Voodoo Brewing and the Economic Progress Alliance properties, respectively.
Ultimately, the goal is to connect this segment of trail with other trails in the region, creating an extensive loop that will link together many of the attractions that Crawford County has to offer and will allow for a more transit-friendly community via walking and biking, officials said. Doing this will enhance the county’s reputation as an outdoor recreational destination, create additional opportunities for residents and visitors alike to enjoy our outdoor assets, stimulate area businesses and strengthen our local economy.
“This project has the transformative benefit of connecting our downtown commercial, historic and business districts to French Creek, Pennsylvania’s River of the Year. This investment will highlight and utilize one of the amazing outdoor assets of Crawford County while complementing the ongoing efforts to revitalize the downtown and support our local businesses,” said Jim Becker, executive director of the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County.
