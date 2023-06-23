The journey is a mystery to many, and that’s the way they like it: The toilet flushes and the bowl’s contents — water, waste and paper products in most cases, the occasional action figure, electronic device or toothbrush in others — disappear.
But that’s not the end of the story — far from it. The journey that ensues twists its way underneath the surface of the city to the Meadville Area Sewer Authority water treatment plant sandwiched between Smock Bridge and French Creek. There, the water makes its way through multiple filtration and disinfection processes before eventually emerging in the nearby waterway. Along the way, something of yours — or if not yours, then perhaps your neighbor’s — may cross the desk of Patti DeWalt.
Just above that desk, next to a “Family Circus” cartoon, a couple of thank you cards and binder after binder of lab-related materials, is a poster with a little boy wearing a mortarboard and a strained expression. At the top of the image, an advertisement for children’s constipation relief, are the words “Earn your Ph. D. in poopology.”
DeWalt is the sewer authority’s lab supervisor, and when samples from Meadville’s sewage crosses her desk, they’re in good hands. The city is healthier and safer thanks to her work, work that many others don’t want to think about, let alone perform.
“I just went into chemistry,” DeWalt joked during a recent tour of the sewage plant. “I wasn’t expecting to play with poop.”
“Play” hardly captures all of what DeWalt is doing, however. She definitely has fun, surrounded by beakers, graduated cylinders and Erlenmeyer flasks, plus incubators, microscopes and computers, but in the course of that fun she’s accomplishing important work.
She’s also performing that work at a level that has drawn recognition at a national level.
DeWalt was recognized this week with the Laboratory Analyst Excellence Award. The award, given to by the Alexandria, Virginia-based Water Environment Federation, was presented Monday in Hershey at the annual technical conference of the Pennsylvania Water Environment Association. The award goes to a lab worker who performs wastewater-related analyses and who shows unusual initiative or performance beyond the call of duty.
DeWalt fits the description, according to Kim Mourer, executive director of Meadville Area Sewer Authority
“I learn from her— I think everyone does. I think we all look up to her,” Mourer said. “She carries a level of integrity around this place that sets a very high bar for the rest of us.”
DeWalt’s job involves sampling the sewage that moves through the plant to ensure that the disinfection process is working the way it’s supposed to and that the fecal coliform bacteria found in waste material is being eliminated before the water is released into the creek.
And she has been doing it for decades. DeWalt, now in her 28th year with MASA, is one of just three MASA employees who have worked for the authority since before the agency moved across French Creek to the current plant in the late 1990s. Operations Supervisor Mike Wescott is another, and like DeWalt, Wescott said the authority’s staff has more fun at their jobs than some might expect.
“She’s a great example to model from,” Wescott said of his colleague. “Once you get past the ‘ick’ factor, then the responsibility kicks in and it’s actually fun.”
Much of the responsibility falls on DeWalt — responsibility to the community and to the environment, she said. Since people generally don’t know what’s going on at the plant, or even that the plant is there as they come into Meadville over Smock Bridge, the award, which came as a surprise, offers a nice recognition.
DeWalt grew interested in chemistry in high school and a summer program at Allegheny College confirmed that it was the right choice for her. She majored in chemistry at Geneva College then worked at a private lab for several years before moving to MASA. She has seen the the construction of the new plant and the disinfection techniques modernized since then.
Soon she’ll see additional changes as the plant begins a $28 million renovation project that will reconstruct and update much of the plant.
“It’s neat to see this thing from the ground up,” DeWalt said of the plant, “and to see the life of it expanding.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.