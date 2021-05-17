CONNEAUT LAKE — A Conneaut Lake home caught fire Friday, necessitating the rescue of many pets from the building by responding firefighters.
Fire broke out at 10646 Glenn Blvd. at around 9:39 p.m., according to Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Chief John Treacy. Upon arrival, firefighters saw that the flames had spread across the front of the one-story building and into the attic, with the siding on parts of the house starting to melt.
"Yeah, it was a pretty hot fire," Treacy said.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames within 30 minutes of arrival, with the Summit Township department showing up first to the scene, followed by the Conneaut Lake firefighters. They were able to rescue several pet reptiles, including snakes and iguanas, during the firefight.
One snake and a parrot did die in the flames, Treacy said. A pet dog was let out by neighbors before firefighters arrived.
Treacy said the home was occupied by one man, who was away at work at the time the fire started. Investigation showed the fire started near the front door of the house, but firefighters were unable to ascertain an exact cause.
A follow-up investigation by a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was also unable to determine a cause, though no foul play is suspected, according to Treacy.
"It's just kind of a little puzzling over what exactly might have started it," he said Sunday.
After dousing the flames, firefighters sprayed foam on parts of the house to keep it from reigniting. Treacy said the damage mostly occurred in the attic and parts of the front, and said the house is not being considered a loss.
"It went well," Treacy said of the firefighting efforts. "It's a good, quick hit; kept it from spreading more into the house. We were able to save some pets and save a lot of his belongings."
There were no injuries from firefighting operations, and the Conneaut Lake firefighters were back in station by 12:17 p.m.
Besides Conneaut Lake and Summit Township, responding fire departments included Vernon Central, Andover (Ohio), Fallowfield, Linesville, North Shenango and Greenwood. Conneaut Lake Ambulance and Conneaut Lake Police Department also responded to the scene.
