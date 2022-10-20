When a stranger appeared on Chestnut Street and handed him a bouquet of fall-themed flowers shortly after lunchtime Wednesday, Lucas Morian of Hartstown thought the surprise present was “awesome.”
It was so awesome, in fact, that after dropping off the bouquet at The Arc of Crawford County, Morian made his way back down the block to pick up another bunch from the florists who had turned Chestnut near where it meets Water Street into an impromptu drive-thru shortly after lunchtime.
“This is for my wife,” he said as he held up his second bouquet. “The first one was for a coworker.”
By “petal-ing it forward,” so to speak, Morian was putting into practice the theme of a sort of floral flash mob that had temporarily taken over the street in front of Loeffler’s Flowers and Gifts.
Petal It Forward is a floral industry promotion, explained Loeffler’s owner Travis Crytzer, who was among a phalanx of florists armed with buckets of bouquets and stationed on either side of Chestnut near his storefront.
“It’s to make awareness of fresh flowers,” he said, “and to reduce stress and spread joy and happiness.”
After some initial shock from people who seemed to be wondering if there was somehow a catch, the effort appeared to have the intended effect.
“The community outreach is amazing,” Morian said. “It’s awesome because nowadays — I can agree to disagree about anything in life, but a lot of people are always fighting. Just to see the love is very refreshing.”
And it didn’t hurt, Morian added, that he’d likely “get points” upon bringing the flowers home to his wife.
As advantageous as a free arrangement of flowers might be, bequeathing bouquets to pedestrians like Morian proved a bit easier than delivering them to drivers.
As the giveaway began, Crytzer joined his employees along the edge of the Chestnut sidewalk, his arm tentatively extended like an Uber user forced to hail a traditional cab.
“They think you’re hitchhiking,” joked Judy Crytzer, Travis’ mom, who was among those bearing blossoms.
On either side of Travis, staff members clutched bouquets in one arm and looked both ways in anticipation of approaching vehicles. Some slowed to a stop, curious about what was going on; others sped past to the traffic light at the Water Street intersection, in too much of a hurry to concern themselves with the florists spread out along the edge of the street.
Soon, however, the makeshift drive-thru was flowing smoothly as approaching drivers noticed that something was up, even if they weren’t sure what it was exactly.
Loeffler’s secretary Erica Simpson hustled to the other side of the street, a bevy of bouquets ready to be deployed.
“It’s Petal It Forward Day,” she said through a lowered car window, “so we’re handing out free flowers today.”
Several of the drivers assumed the florists were simply pedestrians trying to cross the street who happened to be carrying flowers, Simpson said. When they discovered what was really going on, she added, “it seemed to make everybody happy.”
“It’s fun seeing all the smiles,” said Loeffler’s clerk Roberta Orr. “Anything that brings some cheer to the world.”
Before long the line of buckets, filled with assorted bunches of about a dozen red, orange and yellow flowers, began to dwindle from the 60 bouquets that were available. Moments after receiving a bouquet in her vehicle, one driver reappeared on foot. She had parked nearby in order to return and give Crytzer a hug.
“Y’all just made my day,” she said.
The Chestnut Street flower frenzy was one of nearly 600 such scenes taking place across the country Wednesday, according to the Society of American Florists, the trade association behind the seven-year-old goodwill initiative that aims to “spread the power of flowers.”
“Power” may sound a bit grandiose, but Rachel Whitt of Meadville felt something when she walked by and received the first bouquet handed out on Chestnut.
“I wish I could hand somebody out flowers like this,” she said. “It put a smile on my face.”
