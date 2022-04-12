VERNON TOWNSHIP — There were no injuries in a pre-dawn production equipment fire at the J.M. Smucker Co.'s Ainsworth Pet Nutrition plant in Vernon Township today.
Firemen were called to the plant off Mill Street in the Kerrtown section of the township just after 4:30 a.m. for a fire inside the steel piping connected to milling equipment.
Pet food product inside the piping became plugged and overheated, causing a fire inside the pipe, Chief Donie Grinnell of Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department said.
Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department and Meadville Central Fire Department were called to the scene to assist. Hayfield Township and Summit Township volunteer fire departments also were dispatched for manpower to relieve other firefighters, Grinnell said.
Firemen returned to service at 7:54 a.m.