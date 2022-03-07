One of Crawford County’s three elected auditors is resigning her office this month, retiring before her current term expires.
The resignation of Diana Perry is effective March 31.
Crawford County Court of Common Pleas has appointed a successor to fill the balance of Perry’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2023. Kelsey Zimmerman, who has been the county’s deputy treasurer and deputy director of the Tax Claim Bureau for more than 10 years, has been appointed by the county’s three judges to serve as an auditor, effective April 1.
In Pennsylvania in a Sixth Class County like Crawford, if a vacancy occurs for an elected county auditor position, the county’s Court of Common Pleas makes the appointment to fill the balance of the unexpired term.
The three elected auditors are a majority/minority board with no more than two members of one political party serving on the board. The person filling the remainder of an unexpired term must be of the same political affiliation as the person who had the office. Both Perry and Zimmerman are Republicans.
In Crawford County, the board’s current makeup is Perry and Kathie Roae, both Republicans, and Christopher Seeley, a Democrat.
In November 2019, Perry won reelection to a seventh four-year term.
Perry submitted her resignation/retirement to Crawford County Court of Common Pleas President Judge John Spataro in a letter dated Dec. 13, 2021. Perry’s letter states her last day would be March 31, 2022, to allow for a transition. The Tribune requested a copy of Perry’s letter through a Right-to-Know request.
Perry, 69, said her move was prompted by the passing of her husband in December 2021.
“Losing Dan put a different light on things,” Perry said of leaving office before her term expires. “I was elected in 1995 and first took office in 1996. I will miss this, but I need to enjoy life.”
“I’m ready for a change,” Zimmerman said of her pending new role as one of three county auditors. “I’m excited to have new challenges and opportunities to use my education and experience fully.”
Zimmerman has been the county’s deputy treasurer since August 2011 when she was appointed by Christine Krzysiak, the county’s elected treasurer. Zimmerman holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.
With Zimmerman set to depart as deputy treasurer, Katie Eckstein, a fiscal assistant in the treasurer’s office, was appointed as deputy county treasurer and deputy director of the Tax Claim Bureau, effective April 1.
At its Feb. 23 meeting, the Crawford County Salary Board set Eckstein’s annual salary as deputy for the two offices at $52,004.70, pro rated for 2022. That is the same salary Zimmerman was earning.
Elected auditors are paid a daily rate per six-hour workday set by county commissioners. For 2022, the daily rate per auditor is $179.77.
In Pennsylvania, elected county auditors are to do the audit, settlement and adjustment of all accounts held by county officials and their appointees. They produce reports for the Court of Common Pleas, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, and the Office of the Pennsylvania Courts.