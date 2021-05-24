EDINBORO — After a six-year absence, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery reopens in downtown Edinboro today at 3 p.m.
The restaurant, at 207 Plum St., was closed following a May 2015 sale and remained so through two different sales.
The restaurant is now owned and operated by JDK Management of Bloomsburg, Perkins' largest franchise operator. The opening of the Edinboro location is JDK Management's 49th Perkins location.
JDK Management owns and operates other Perkins locations in the area including one in Meadville and two in Erie. It acquired the Perkins sites in Meadville and Edinboro and two in Erie along with nine others in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court proceeding in September 2019.
JDK Management is honored to reopen Perkins in the Edinboro area, according to Russell Berner, its vice president of restaurant operations.
"Perkins has been a beloved gathering place for families, colleagues, college students and travelers in the community since the 1970s," he said. "And, we’re eager to reconnect with residents while providing home-style meals for them to enjoy together once again."
Peter Ortiz, chief development officer of Perkins, said the company is happy to partner with JDK Management in reentering the Edinboro market.
“The JDK Management team’s strong work ethic and established reputation for helping to grow the brand throughout the years makes them the perfect group to welcome Perkins back to Edinboro," he said.
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has a total of 290 company-owned and franchised locations across 32 states and Canada.