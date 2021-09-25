The autumn equinox has passed and colder climates are on the horizon.
Fall is coming to Crawford County and soon to follow it will be the changing of tree leaves from uniform green to a variety of reds, oranges, yellows and more.
Leaves are predicted to start changing color en masse around the start of October, according to Ryan Reed, natural resource program specialist for the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry. The peak of the fall color season is predicted to occur around Oct. 15 or 16, and end in early to mid-November.
In preparation for the colorful time of year, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will begin publishing its fall foliage report, detailing which parts of the state are seeing peak leaf changes. The first of these reports — which are available at dcnr.pa.gov — is set to come out Thursday.
While longtime state residents may take the fall colors for granted, Pennsylvania is actually rather uniquely qualified in terms of having a wondrous display of colorful leaves. Reed said the state has a mixture of northern hardwood and southern tree species, with different kinds of trees having their leaves change at different times.
This not only creates more variety in the colors on display — as trees of the same species tend to have similarly colored leaves in the fall — but also means the season lasts much longer in Pennsylvania than in other parts of the world.
"In terms of having the perfect world or perfect storm of fall colors, that is Pennsylvania to a T," he said.
The change in colors is due to trees halting production of chlorophyll in their leaves. This green pigment is used to draw in sunlight during the spring and summer, but producing it costs the tree energy. When trees go into their pseudo hibernation for winter, they stop making chlorophyll in order to conserve energy, revealing the other leaf colors the pigment normally covers up.
"It's kind of like pulling away the curtain and revealing those beautiful underlying colors," he said.
Reed said there is research and speculation that the different leaf colors in the fall still extract energy from light shining down on them, but just from different parts of the light spectrum than chlorophyll does. Regardless, it creates a dazzling display.
More locally, Bureau of Forestry officials are predicting the peak of leaf changing in Crawford County to come around the middle of October, though mass change might start earlier than usual. Cecile Stelter, district forester for the Cornplanter Forest district, said her district has seen some coloration changes start already.
The ideal conditions for leaves changing are warm, sunny days and cooler nights without frost or freezing. While heavy rain or windstorms can cause leaves to fall early, Stelter said the region has seen a strong growing season, lending itself to more trees and more colors on display.
Early on in the season, species like maples, dogwood and sumac will be among the first to change. As the middle of October gets closer, hickory trees, sugar maples and oaks will begin the transition.
Stelter said Pennsylvania has more than 130 different native tree species, creating a lot of variation in fall colors and their timing. Along with different weather conditions across the state, fall fans will have many chances to enjoy the nature display.
"What's nice in Pennsylvania is if you mis the peak in one area you don't have to drive very far — maybe an hour or two — and you can usually catch the peak in another area," she said.
As for recommendations of best places to view leaves, Stetler said people often use state routes 8, 322 and 62 along the Allegheny River as ideal driving tour routes.
She also recommended visiting state parks, as many of them have overlook areas providing great views of the trees. Back roads through woods can also provide colorful displays.
Regardless of where people go, Stelter encouraged residents to take advantage of the coloration change this year.
"Our name's sake is Penn's Woods and this is a wonderful time, and it's a healthy thing to get out and enjoy nature, and I encourage people to do that," she said.
In preparation for the coming season, the Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau is preparing a blog post for their website detailing ideal viewing spots in the county set to be published next week. Some of their recommendations include Woodcock Lake and Pymatuning Lake for still photography, while some incorporate other events into the viewing experience.
"We always suggest, if you're lucky enough, to reserve tickets on the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad," said Victoria Soff, executive director of the visitors bureau. "They have specific fall tours."
Closer to Meadville, Soff said Greendale Cemetery is "bright in colors" during the fall.
The visitors bureau has also made a "fall bucket list" of events set to take place throughout the season, some of which may provide ideal spots to see the changing leaves.
Over at Pymatuning State Park, Assistant Park Manager Sean Benson suggested the spillway and dam as good locations for seeing the leaves.
"At a lot of our places along the lake shore where you have access, you can see out across the lake, and a lot of the times when the leaves change, you can get a good view," Benson said.
Benson said there are a group of trees near the spillway which, for a reason he's not sure of himself, always seem to be the first to change. While he hasn't seen them transition as of yet, he doesn't think they're far off from beginning the transition.
