Facing into the wind with wings outstretched, the powerful falcon waited. Perched on the glove of a wildlife rehabilitator, she was tethered but could still enjoy the play of the wind.
Then the tether was removed, and with the raising of an arm, the falcon was released into the sky. On swift wing beats, she sped higher and higher until she was barely visible as a tiny dot in the blue sky. Circling on lofty air currents. Back where she belonged.
A female Peregrine Falcon, nicknamed “Nike,” was released Monday at Moraine State Park, culminating two years of rehabilitation. Once extinct in eastern United States, Peregrines have been protected, reintroduced and now upgraded to threatened status in Pennsylvania. Now one more falcon joins those residing in our state.
Nike hatched near Canton, Ohio, in 2019 and was banded as a nestling. A week after she left the nest, she suffered an injury to her head and spine. With treatment, she recovered, but missed out on a critical stage of development when she would have learned to hunt while still receiving food support from her parents.
Because Peregrines hunt by flying steeply at avian prey, and can reach speeds of up to 240 mph, it is not possible to give a rehabilitated Peregrine hunting practice in an enclosure. She was transferred from her Ohio wildlife rehabilitator, Stark Parks Wildlife Conservation Center, to Tamarack Wildlife Center in Saegertown, since the center works with falconers who could give the bird “real world” hunting experience in preparation for release.
In 2020, a master falconer working with Tamarack taught Nike to hunt. Nike was scheduled for release in the spring of 2021 when she cracked her beak. Peregrines need to be in perfect condition with regard to feathers, feet and beak prior to release, so her release was delayed until this fall. In preparation for Monday's release, Nike had been on a fitness program, building her strength and stamina.
The release site of Moraine State Park was chosen since it is near spots Nike has hunted with the falconer and has abundant prey should she remain in the vicinity, officials said. Some Peregrines that nest in Pennsylvania migrate a bit south for the winter while others stay year round. Nike may do either. It is likely she will seek a mate in the spring.
The eastern U.S. Peregrine population was wiped out in the 1960s and the population declined worldwide due to the effects of the chemical DDT. Peregrines have made an incredible comeback since being listed as endangered species in 1972.
Pennsylvania had no nesting pairs from 1959-87. Thanks to reintroduction efforts by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the population has expanded and was downgraded to threatened in 2019.
Tamarack Wildlife Center is a nonprofit organization funded by public and corporate contributions.