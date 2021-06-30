The accordion and the bicycle: two devices that generally weigh about the same but that suggest few other similarities.
For accordion player Bob Corlett of Zydeco Kings, the northeast Ohio-based band coming to Diamond Park on Thursday, the two implements offer a similar lesson.
“We’re shaking off the rust still,” said the accordion player whose band, like so many others, has been largely sidelined for over a year, “but it’s a lot like riding a bike.”
Still, Corlett said, a layoff’s a layoff, even if playing the squeezebox is metaphorically reminiscent of tooling around on a two-wheeler. After nearly 16 months with only a handful of performances, the mind and body may still recall how to make that imposing assemblage of bellows, switches and keys sing, but rustiness can have an effect as negative for accordion playing as for bicycles.
“Time and playing are the only things that are going to bring that back,” Corlett said Tuesday.
Luckily for the Meadville audience Corlett and his Zydeco Kings bandmates hope to see dancing in the streets — or at least in Diamond Park — the band shook off a great deal of rust with a recent performance in Franklin.
“Things are looking good,” Corlett said as he looked ahead to the third time the band has brought the upbeat bayou-flavored sounds of accordion-and-washboard-fueled rhythm and blues to Diamond Park in recent years.
The outlook for midsummer entertainment in the city is bright as well. Zydeco Kings kick off the six-week Downtown Meadville Summer Concert Series organized by Meadville Council on the Arts. Like Corlett’s band, the free concert series that has charmed residents on warm Thursday evenings for years took last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, however, it is back, ready to shake the rust off as crowd members tap their feet.
The concerts add to the recent spate of events that have drawn crowds back to the downtown area after the interruption caused by the coronavirus.
“It's certainly heartening to see the return of the music events to the Diamond, as well as First Friday, Second Saturday, the Memorial Day observance and plans for other community events like Thunder in the City,” said interim City Manager Gary Johnson. “While we're clearly not completely out of the woods in regard to the pandemic, these types of community activities help to provide a sense of normalcy, or at least what that looked like in 2019.”
Johnson was also optimistic that the return of crowd-producing city events would not negate the lessons ingrained by the long months of isolation.
“While Crawford County slightly lags the state and country in vaccination rates,” Johnson said, “I remain hopeful that the recent lifting of masking and occupancy limits and the resumption of public gatherings won't lead to a spike in COVID cases, nor to complacency in regard to getting vaccinated or the continued threat of the pandemic.”
Blanket- and camping chair-toting crowds descending on Diamond Park would have been unthinkable under the state’s strict COVID-19 restrictions in place a year ago. But for Christian Maher, who has helped to advertise the annual concerts for years, those crowds are a key part of what makes for such an enjoyable summer evening.
“The thing I like best is that, like most Crawford County things, you get to see your friends out at something cultural,” Maher said. “It adds to the quality of life in Meadville. It’s fun, a good way to get out, enjoy Diamond Park, and see friends and neighbors — especially after last year.”
Had such gatherings been allowed a year ago, Diamond Park would have hosted Zydeco Kings then. Instead, the band was limited to just three outdoor performances, Corlett said, and a couple of virtual performances with the band members in an empty club, masked and separated by plastic dividers.
“It was better than nothing,” he said, “but from our point of view it was a pretty unfulfilling experience.”
Based on early returns from more recent performances, musicians weren’t the only ones left less than completely satisfied by concerts experienced virtually or in much-reduced crowds.
“People are ready for live music,” he said.
You can go
The Downtown Meadville Summer Concert Series returns to Diamond Park on Thursday with the Zydeco Kings taking the stage at 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or a chair as the free concerts continue each Thursday at 7 p.m. through Aug. 5 with performances by Salmon Frank, Tiger Maple String Band, House of Rhythm, Patchouli and Terra Guitarra, and a community jam for the final week. Family-friendly activities available during each concert will keep everyone entertained. In the event of inclement weather, performances will take place inside the Unitarian Universalist Church of Meadville, 356 Chestnut St.