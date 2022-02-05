I read a statement recently which spoke volumes about success.
I’m not sure who said it, but I wholeheartedly agree. It was in reference to a man hitting a “grand slam” home run, thus winning the game.
The comment was that he was able to be a success because three people had reached base before him.
It was such an important fact — that often people are a success because someone had gone before them.
It may have been the mentor who shared his or her own experience and knowledge to encourage someone to dare to follow his or her own dreams.
It may have been the first customer for a business just starting out who helped the business get on a firm footing while at the same time, encouraging the new businessperson to continue his or her endeavor.
I was reminded of the truth of being a success when I remembered what a big encouragement school bus drivers are to youngsters starting school who aren’t sure what to expect.
I thought about those who go before us as I realized again how important the farmers are who work in all kinds of weather, solving all kinds of problems, and dealing with many issues so we can have food to eat.
The doctors are so important in the healing of an illness, but I am reminded how much those who work in research labs have made it possible for them to prescribe proper medications.
Very few people can hit a proverbial “grand slam” without learning how to “hit the ball” as they work to succeed in their chosen field. Whether it’s a formal education or one taught by mentors or learned through trial and error, knowing how to do things and having the courage to put the knowledge to use are both big components in anyone’s success.
We read so often of the “grand slam hitters” — the big successes in life. But far too often the unsung heroes are not even considered part of the success.
I think the movie “Hidden Figures” is a perfect example of just how people’s contributions help others become a success. It is one of my favorite films because it reminds us that not only people, but also circumstances can make a difference.
As we celebrate Presidents Day this month, I hope we remember not just the differences the presidents made, but also the contributions others made to their success.
I also hope when we celebrate Valentine’s Day, we remember the things people who loved us did to make our lives better.
Honoring those who helped in our growth, who paved the pathway to happiness, who reached base before us reminds us one more time how successful people have reached their goals because someone along the way set the wheels in motion.
I hope too that the successful people take time to mentor and help those just starting in their own journey to find success and happiness.
In doing so, they not only pay it forward, but pay tribute to those who made it possible for them to achieve their dreams and make a difference in the world we all share.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.