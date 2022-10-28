Pennsylvania state employees will be able to earn an online degree from Pennsylvania Western University at a 20 percent discounted tuition rate under a new partnership with the commonwealth.
The 20 percent tuition discount will apply to more than 150 undergraduate and graduate programs offered by PennWest Global Online.
Interested commonwealth employees may apply beginning Nov. 7 for spring 2023 classes. More details will be forthcoming during the first week of November. State employees should check their departmental communications channels or visit online.pennwest.edu in early November to find out how to apply. Information also will be shared via PennWest University’s social media channels.
Formally established in July as the integration of California, Clarion and Edinboro universities, PennWest offers more access to courses, faculty and learning opportunities. It is the second-largest public university in western Pennsylvania.
“PennWest is committed to the needs of Pennsylvania’s adult learners, including state employees” said Erinn Lake, vice president for strategic enrollment and Global Online advancement.
The PennWest Global Online campus offers programs in high-demand fields, with support services designed specifically for online students. It draws on the legacy of the California, Clarion and Edinboro in delivering high-quality online programs. PennWest Global Online undergraduate and graduate degrees are regularly ranked among the best online programs in the nation.
Increasing access to affordable public higher education is a priority for PennWest and for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.
“PennWest and the State System are expanding paths for students of all ages to earn an affordable degree or credential that opens doors of opportunity now and into the future,” said PASSHE Chancellor Daniel Greenstein.
