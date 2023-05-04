EDINBORO — Pennsylvania Western University will celebrate the academic achievements of more than 2,600 graduates during six spring commencement ceremonies Saturday.
Ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the PennWest California, Clarion and Edinboro campuses.
“Commencement symbolizes both an end and a new beginning,” said R. Lorraine Bernotsky, acting president of PennWest. “The hard work and commitment that fueled their success on our campuses will propel them forward throughout the next steps of their personal and professional journeys.”
Undergraduate and graduate students from the colleges of Arts & Humanities; Business, Communication & Information Science; and Social Science and Human Services will participate in the 10 a.m. ceremony on each campus. The afternoon ceremonies will include students from the colleges of Education; Health Sciences; and Natural Science & Engineering Technology.
In addition to remarks by university, trustee and alumni representatives, five graduates who have showcased a commitment to campus life and community service will address fellow members of the Class of 2023.
Mary Paniccia-Carden, interim dean, College of Arts and Humanities, will serve as master of ceremonies at Edinboro. Before assuming her current role, Carden was an English faculty member at Edinboro for 20 years, a department chairperson and a two-time Scholar of the Year.
Acting President Bernotsky will confer degrees upon more than 600 graduates during the two ceremonies in McComb Fieldhouse.
Emily Muñiz, a Puerto Rican and Japanese first-generation student from Oxford, Pennsylvania, will deliver the student address at the 10 a.m. ceremony. She double-majored in political science and psychology with a pre-law minor.
This year, she served as president of Model U.N. and Model NATO; president of Edinboro’s Phi Alpha Delta; and worked as both a student facilitator and a community outreach officer in the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Muñiz was also part of the President’s Leadership Academy, served on several integration committees, was a research assistant and tutored for the writing center. She previously served as president for Edinboro’s Student Government Association and was involved in several clubs.
Fairfield native Page Karsteter will address his fellow graduates at the afternoon ceremony. Karsteter is earning a degree in biochemistry and fermentation science with a minor in biology.
While at PennWest Edinboro, he served as the vice president of the Student Government Association, and he is a brother of Lambda Chi Alpha.
Additional speakers include Kathy Pape, chair of PennWest’s Council of Trustees, and Daniel Higham, past president of the Edinboro Alumni Association Board of Directors.
Retired English faculty member Roger Solberg will serve as mace bearer. He was named Faculty Member of the Year in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.