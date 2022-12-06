Pennsylvania Western University will celebrate the academic success of more than 1,600 graduates in the Class of 2022 during commencement ceremonies at the California, Clarion and Edinboro campuses.
Founding President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson will preside over all three ceremonies, set for Saturday and Sunday.
“Earning a college degree is a significant achievement, and the Class of 2022 has shown exceptional resilience and perseverance in pursuit of that goal,” Pehrsson said. “The sky is the limit for these bright, talented students, and I look forward to celebrating their accomplishments together.”
Faculty mace bearers will represent their colleagues at each ceremony. The mace bearer distinction emphasizes the importance of faculty in PennWest’s academic environment and the central role that faculty play in the academic and personal development of students.
“At its core, our university is about the personal growth of our students — intellectually and personally — and the lives of both students and faculty are enriched in the teaching and learning process,” said Scott Miller, vice president of Academic Affairs and provost. “We are privileged to serve in this role of educating those who will shape our future.”
Edinboro’s fall 2022 commencement is set for 1 p.m. Sunday in McComb Fieldhouse.
Speakers will include Pehrsson and Miller as well as John Wheeler, who serves as Edinboro’s student representative on the PennWest Council of Trustees, and Mitch Kallay, representing the Edinboro Alumni Association.
Susan Packard, retired professor in the Department of Counseling, School Psychology and Special Education, will serve as mace bearer. Packard served as full-time faculty member at Edinboro from 2001 until her retirement in June 2022. She earned a Ph.D. in counselor education with a specialization in rehabilitation counseling from the State University of New York at Buffalo.
