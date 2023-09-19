EDINBORO — PennWest Edinboro will shine a light on mental health issues with its annual Stories of Strength (SOS) Day on Wednesday.

Held each September in observation of World Suicide Prevention Day, the campus-wide wellness event promotes holistic health, highlights on- and off-campus resources, and encourages students to employ varied coping strategies when facing emotional and mental challenges.

Outdoor activities and games, information tables, giveaways, and a visit from therapy dogs will occur from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in and around Frank G. Pogue Student Center.

A memorial walk is set for 6 p.m. at Sox Harrison Stadium. The walk represents a beacon of light, providing signs of hope to the campus community and raising awareness of the resources available to students and community members.

