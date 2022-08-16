EDINBORO — PennWest Edinboro will kick off the fall semester with a full slate of activities for students and families during Welcome Weekend starting Thursday.
The four-day celebration will blend new events and annual favorites — including the always popular Boro Bash from 8 p.m. until midnight Saturday. Open to all students and set to take place on the lawn behind Frank G. Pogue Student Center, this year’s event will feature music by DJ Sarah, food trucks, a mechanical bull and bumper cars.
“Welcome Weekend is the perfect opportunity to commemorate our new beginning as PennWest University, and we’re thrilled to do so in a way that embraces the history and traditions of all three campuses,” said Melissa Dunn, director of student development and Welcome Weekend lead. “There is always a special energy and excitement in the air as our students return home to campus, but this year, we have even more to celebrate.”
First-year and transfer students will move into residence halls between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday. Scores of faculty, staff and student volunteers will be on hand to direct traffic, greet students and their families, and help carry students’ belongings to their rooms.
A series of information sessions will be held throughout the day Thursday, capped by PlayFair team-building activities at 8 p.m. in Sox Harrison Stadium and a performance by FREE DAPS — a freestyle group of rappers and improvisers — beginning at 9:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of Pogue Student Center.
“For many students, this is the first time they will be living away from home,” Dunn said. “Our goal is to make the transition as smooth as possible by providing ample opportunities for students to make social connections, explore available resources and get acclimated to life on campus.”
Friday’s highlights include Academic Convocation at 10 a.m. in McComb Fieldhouse, followed by outdoor recreation options, a scavenger hunt, and fireworks beginning at 9 p.m.
Returning students will move in to campus housing between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
Simultaneous PennWest flag-raising ceremonies featuring short remarks by students and administrators will take place on the California, Clarion and Edinboro campuses at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Edinboro’s event will be held at the flagpole in front of Pogue Student Center.
An outdoor fair for clubs and organizations will follow from 1 to 3 outside Pogue.
“PennWest is a place of boundless opportunities for our students,” said Founding President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson. “We are Vulcans, Golden Eagles and Fighting Scots. The flag-raising ceremony symbolizes that, together, we are a part of something even greater.”
Fall semester classes begin Aug. 22.
