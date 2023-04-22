Pennsylvania’s decade-long teacher shortage is worsening.
For the first time in the state’s history, the amount of emergency teaching permits outpaced newly certified teachers, causing Pennsylvania’s teacher shortage to reach its “lowest level” since 2010, according to a new report.
Teacher shortages
What do you think is the main reason for the state's teacher shortage?
During the 2021-22 school year, 6,366 people received emergency permits — or when people with a bachelor’s degree can become certified to temporarily fill open teaching positions — compared to 4,220 students who received teaching certificates.
The data, obtained from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, was analyzed in a report by Ed Fuller, an associate professor in the Department of Education Policy Studies at Penn State’s College of Education.
“It’s affecting student achievement, which everyone in Pennsylvania should be concerned about,” Fuller said.
The report attributed the shortage to three possible causes: increasing costs of higher education, stagnant and declining wages and benefits, and worsening working conditions.
Pennsylvania has been grappling with a teacher shortage for over a decade as the number of teaching certifications issued in the state continues to decline.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, more than 15,000 in-state certifications were issued during the 2010-11 school year. By 2021-22, that number dropped to more than 4,200 — a decrease of 10,800 certifications.
Allegheny County saw a 46 percent decrease in newly certified teachers between 2010-11 and 2021-22, or a drop of 282 certifications, the report found. That caused districts to struggle to fill open positions and forced school nurses, principals and other staff to step in to ensure each classroom has an adult.
But compared to other counties, those numbers are “not bad,” Fuller said. “That’s a really big drop but that’s not as big a drop as many of the other counties.”
In western Pennsylvania, Beaver County saw a 52 percent drop, Washington 69 percent, and Westmoreland 22 percent. Other parts of the state saw a larger drop. Berks County recorded a 73 percent decline, while Lebanon County saw new certified teachers plummet 85 percent. And Union County in central Pennsylvania recorded a 100 percent decline.
Still some counties, such as Cambria and Franklin, saw increases in newly certified teachers.
The decline, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, forced larger class sizes as districts struggled to fill open position, Fuller said.
It also caused districts to rely on emergency permits.
Between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, the number of teachers employed on an emergency permit increased by 408 people, the report found. While the change was lower than the increase of almost 1,300 people between 2019-20 and 2020-21, it “was still substantial and certainly headed in the wrong direction,” the report reads.
“Those teachers are not as effective, so bottom line is students aren’t going to learn as much as they otherwise would have if we had a larger applicant of teachers,” Fuller said.
He noted that emergency permit teachers tend to be less effective at student achievement. They also quit at higher rates, leading to additional costs for the district looking to hire new people.
“It’s really created an ineffective and inefficient system of educators for districts across the state,” Fuller said.
Over the past 27 years, higher education costs have steadily risen, with the price increasing more rapidly in Pennsylvania starting in 2010.
Higher tuition rates coupled with low teacher pay, Fuller said, creates a barrier for those wanting to go into the education profession.
“It doesn’t provide an economic incentive to pay the money or take out loans to pay for college,” Fuller said. “You’re just not going to be able to pay it back very quickly and you end up not being able to live kind of a middle class life.”
The report also suggested that teacher pay has declined in Pennsylvania over the past two decades. In 2018, wages were 12 percent lower than other Pennsylvania workers with comparable education levels.
The National Education Association found that the average starting salary for Pennsylvania teachers during the 2020-21 school year was $46,991. The minimum salary set by the state is $18,500 — a precedent first set during the 1988-89 school year.
“There’s just not a lot of incentive for people to go into teaching,” Fuller said.
The report detailed several solutions such as subsidizing student teaching, paying for certification tests, developing an education dual enrollment program and increasing teacher salaries.
Many of those ideas have been suggested by lawmakers, but it’s not clear if the proposals will move forward.
Bills have been introduced to raise teacher salaries, including one at the national level that suggests increasing the minimum salary to $60,000.
Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education encouraged lawmakers to allocate $56.5 million in direct financial relief to students studying to become educators.
Gov. Josh Shapiro in his budget proposal suggested a three-year tax incentive of up to $2,500 a year for newly certified teachers.
The problem, Fuller said, is that lawmakers have to address the shortage while also addressing inequities across school districts — a task given to lawmakers in February when a Commonwealth Court judge ruled that Pennsylvania’s education funding system unconstitutional based on its reliance on property taxes.
Districts serving kids in poverty and students of color “always face a greater difficulty in hiring teachers and retaining teachers, so they’ve been facing a shortage for a much longer period of time,” Fuller said. The pandemic, he said, put the shortage in the spotlight as more districts began encountering hiring difficulties.
“Even if we do address the problem,” Fuller said, “and we fix it, unless we fix it in the right way those schools are going to still have difficulty hiring teachers and we’ll go right back to the status quo for high poverty districts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.