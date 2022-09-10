When the river of the year comes calling, people turn out.
About 850 volunteers, in fact, are expected to be active in the French Creek watershed from Cochranton to Union City as the annual French Creek Cleanup takes place today.
First held in 1992, the event is the largest day of stewardship in the watershed, according to the French Creek Valley Conservancy, the nonprofit that organizes the cleanup.
“Maybe it’s the sunshine,” joked Brenda Costa, executive director of the conservancy, regarding the number of volunteers registered for today’s event.
French Creek’s status as 2022 Pennsylvania River of the Year didn’t hurt, either.
“Absolutely,” Costa said. “There were quite a few people who have never participated before who signed up this year.”
The picnic celebration for participants that traditionally caps the effort will take place at the Cambridge Springs Carnival Grounds, 62640 Hicks Alley, Cambridge Springs. Last year, the picnic was held at the Voodoo Brewery Compound facility in Meadville. Costa said the conservancy plans to move the picnic to various locations throughout the watershed.
Typically, the event results in volunteers removing 25,000 to 30,000 pounds of garbage from the watershed. In 2021, more than 800 volunteers from 51 groups helped either with collecting 26,375 pounds of trash or with planting 350 trees as part of land stewardship projects within the watershed, according to Costa.
More than 850 people participated in 2019, the last pre-pandemic cleanup. That number fell to about 525 in 2020 before bouncing back last year in a trend that has continued this year.
The cleanup also comes just days after the conservancy announced its largest single-year grant to date — $75,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for stewardship, outreach and education efforts next year.
“These funds allow us to provide free educational programs to thousands of school students and dozens of community groups throughout the French Creek watershed, conduct stewardship projects like invasive species management and tree plantings, and manage French Creek as part of the Pennsylvania Water Trail system,” the conservancy stated in announcing the award.
