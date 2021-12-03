EDINBORO — The wordmark design for Pennsylvania Western University, its three sister campuses — PennWest California, PennWest Clarion and PennWest Edinboro — and a PennWest Global Online division was revealed Thursday.
Similar to a logo, the wordmark will be prominently featured beginning in the spring, pending approval by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the Philadelphia-based accrediting body for colleges and universities in Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic states.
Nearly 5,000 students selected the design from among three options created by the design teams serving the three western Pennsylvania campuses.
Students from across the three campuses have been involved in the integration planning process from the start. In addition to choosing the wordmark design, students helped to select the name for the new university, which is expected to launch next summer and welcome its first students in the fall.