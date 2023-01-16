SPRING TOWNSHIP — A large Pennsylvania State Police presence was reported outside a home west of Springboro in northwestern Crawford County tonight.
A dispatcher at the Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville declined comment on the situation to the Tribune this evening, saying no information was available.
The incident reportedly began just before 6 p.m. at home in the 7000 block of Beaver Street in Spring Township. The home is located about one mile west of Springboro.
The incident apparently ended at around 10:50 p.m.
No additional details are available from state police at this time.
