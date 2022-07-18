Pennsylvania reminded students to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by Aug. 1 to qualify for a state grant.
The deadline applies to anyone planning to enroll in a community college; a designated Pennsylvania Open-Admission institution; a business, trade or technical school; a hospital school of nursing; or a two-year program that is not transferable to another institution. That encompasses about 104 schools throughout Pennsylvania and tens of thousands of students with financial need who could financially benefit from the award.
“The PA State Grant Program — which offers a $5,750 maximum award for 2022-23 — is an important first step toward achieving an affordable education while avoiding costly student loan debt,” said James Steeley, PHEAA (Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency) president and CEO. “Unlike student loans, grant awards do not need to be repaid, which is more important than ever as families across the Commonwealth struggle with today’s difficult economy.”
Despite a growing need for affordable college funding, and likely due to the COVID pandemic and other factors, FAFSA applications by community college students have dropped by 8.3 percent from this time last year.
To determine eligibility for a state grant, applicants must complete the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which can be accessed online at PHEAA.org/FAFSA or StudentAid.gov.
In addition to completing the FAFSA, first-time applicants must also submit a Pennsylvania State Grant Form (SGF). First-time applicants who submit the FAFSA online will be automatically redirected to the SGF by following the onscreen prompts on the confirmation page. First-time applicants who have already submitted their FAFSA but have not completed the SGF will receive an email directing them to PHEAA’s secure Account Access site for completion. Both applications are free to submit.
