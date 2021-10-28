The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded an online prize worth $300,000 on the online game Money Bee to a player from Venango County. This $300,000 prize is tied for the second-largest online instant game prize won since the lottery launched online games in May 2018.
Money Bee is a collect-style game with a chance to unlock 10 free games and three different bonus games. Players win when three or more like symbols are connected.
Lottery online games are played on a computer, tablet or mobile device. Online players can also purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt and Cash4life tickets at palottery.com or by using the lottery's official app.