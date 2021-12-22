The Pennsylvania Game Commission won't file charges in connection with fatal November hunting-related shooting in Warren County nor in a separate hunting accident earlier this month in Crawford County.
Investigations into the separate incidents have been completed with no charges filed, Jason Amory told the Tribune. Amory is the information and education officer with the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northwest Regional Office in Franklin.
Gary Hunt, 64, of Corry, died after he was shot fatally in the abdomen by his hunting companion’s .270-caliber rifle as the two men were crossing a creek around noon Nov. 20 in western Warren County. The two men were bear hunting on State Game Lands 197 in Columbus Township, west of Corry. Hunt's companion slipped or tripped as the two crossed the stream with an unintentional discharge of the companion's rifle.
"There was no way to tell whether the safety (on the rifle) was on or off," Amory said of the investigation. "Based on the specific facts in the case, it was a tragic accident."
In Crawford County, Lawrence S. Pavolko, 58, of Albion was wounded around 1:15 p.m. Dec. 2 when he was hit in the chest by what turned out to be a bullet fragment, Amory said.
Pavolko was among five people hunting near near Crossingville — on private land off Irish Road near Middle Road in Cussewago Township.
Three of the hunters were driving deer while the two other hunters, which included Pavolko, were at a stationary location. Pavalko and the other stationary hunter fired a shot at a deer coming toward them. The middle driver, who was Pavolko's son, then fired at the same deer with Pavolko then being struck once by part of a .30-06 bullet, according to Amory.
The bullet fragmented from hitting a tree and deflected as well, Amory said.
"They were all hunting in a wooded area and Pavolko was struck by a bullet fragment, which makes it less culpable," Amory said.
The four hunters gave first aid to the elder Pavolko until emergency medical services personnel arrived on the scene.
