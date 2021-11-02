The 2022 open enrollment period for health care coverage through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s state-based health insurance marketplace, started Monday.
“Pennie is the one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians’ health care needs,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in making the announcement. “With Pennie, Pennsylvanians have access to a variety of resources to help them understand how to apply, shop and enroll in health coverage including access to people who can help them right in their community. Pennie also provides financial assistance for those who qualify, which means health care coverage is more affordable for Pennsylvanians. Now, more Pennsylvanians can access the care they deserve, ultimately giving more people the opportunity to live healthier lives.”
In addition to Pennie, Medicaid was expanded in 2015, ensuring more Pennsylvanians have access to Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania. Today, more than 3,300,000 Pennsylvanians are covered by Medical Assistance including almost 1 million people through the expansion. By expanding access to health care, the commonwealth realized the lowest uninsured rate in Pennsylvania history during the Wolf administration and insurance rates are now the most stable year over year that they’ve ever been.
“We’re all better off when affordable health care is accessible to all,” Wolf said. “There’s more we need to do to ensure health equity in the commonwealth and my administration will continue to fight for true equity but expanding access to health care through Medicaid and ensuring affordable coverage is available through Pennie are both important steps. I encourage all Pennsylvanians who need health insurance coverage to go to www.pennie.com to explore your options.”
• More information: Visit pennie.com or call (844) 844-8040.