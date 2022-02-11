The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is warning motorists to avoid the dangers associated with impaired driving in advance of this weekend’s Super Bowl celebrations.
“As you start making your Super Bowl party plans, remember to take those first steps to ensure everyone has a way to get home safely,” PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty said. “Crashes involving drugs and alcohol are entirely preventable, especially when people remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving.”
Preliminary PennDOT data shows there were 283 crashes resulting in two fatalities in Pennsylvania last year from 6 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday to 6 a.m. the following morning. Of those crashes, 27 were alcohol-related and 21 involved drinking drivers.
Residents are reminded that a variety of substances can impair someone’s ability to operate a motor vehicle.
Alcohol, marijuana and other drugs can slow a driver’s coordination, judgment and reaction times, while cocaine and methamphetamine can make drivers more aggressive and reckless.
Some prescription and over-the-counter medicines can cause extreme drowsiness, dizziness and other side effects. Motorists should read and follow all warning labels and note any that warn against “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a vehicle.
Impaired drivers do not have the ability to accurately assess their own level of impairment, so motorists should make the choice to plan out ahead of time how they will get home safely.
Partygoers are urged to use a ride sharing service or arrange for a designated driver who is committed to being 100 percent sober.