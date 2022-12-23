With periods of possible intense wind, snow and cold temperatures in the weekend forecast for the northwest region, PennDOT District 1 is urging motorists to use caution while driving and avoid traveling whenever possible during severe weather conditions.
“Our preparations for the storm include plans to shift resources and crews as needed to handle the changing weather conditions throughout the region, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties,” said Doug Schofield, PennDOT Assistant District Executive — Maintenance. “Salt, anti-skid and other materials are in good supply and crews will work around the clock, even on the holidays, to keep the roads safe and passable.”
In preparation for the predicted weather, PennDOT planned to place a Tier 1 vehicle restriction on the entire length of Interstate 90 in Erie County starting at 4 a.m. this morning.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
• Tractors without trailers
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
• Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches
• Motorcycles
The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.
Travelers should keep a close eye on the weather at home and along the route to their destination. The forecast calls for a range of wintry weather, most notably heavy wind that could cause whiteout conditions in areas where there is snow.
Motorists are reminded that roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling. Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. Drivers should leave plenty of space — six car lengths — when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials.
Vehicle restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.
