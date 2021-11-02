With a mix of snow and rain forecasted for parts of northwestern Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 1 is urging motorists to use caution while driving and to avoid travel when possible during severe weather conditions.
"Our winter preparations started this fall, and our crews are ready for any changes in the weather," said Doug Schofield, PennDOT assistant district executive for maintenance, in a release. "We have the needed materials on hand, plows are mounted on the trucks, and our staff is keeping an eye on the temperatures and precipitation so we can respond as needed."
Salt, anti-skid and other materials are in good supply in the District 1 region, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties. Crews will be working around the clock as needed to keep roads safe and passable.
PennDOT said roads will not be free of snow will precipitation is falling. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.
Motorists should leave six car lengths of space when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials.
For motorists who are traveling during times of snow or sleet, PennDOT offers the following advice:
• Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions.
• Turn on headlights.
• Stay in your lane.
• Increase following distance.
• Stay alert, look as far ahead as possible, and be patient.
• Reduce in-car distractions.
• Use defroster and wipers.
• Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.
• During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when it's possible to get as far off the road as possible or when there is a safe area to do so.
• Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could create a chain-reaction collision.
• Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.
• Give ample room for plow truck drivers to treat roadways and never pass between two trucks operating in a plow line.
• Always buckle up and never drink and drive.