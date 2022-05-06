Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds drivers that line painting on roads gets underway this month, weather permitting.
PennDOT’s northwest region of Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties paints more than 4,700 miles of lines each year. The equipment is scheduled to complete line-painting operations throughout the region in the coming months, starting with the interstates.
PennDOT said drivers who encounter a line-painting operation should follow these guidelines:
• Stay back at least 500 feet from the equipment.
• Don’t drive on wet paint lines.
• Don’t pass the trucks in a paint train.
• Be patient as the paint truck will pull over periodically to let traffic pass.
Weather conditions may affect how quickly line paint will dry. Under ideal temperatures and humidity, the average time for the paint to leave no track is 90 to 120 seconds. During the early spring and late fall, it may take several more minutes for the paint to completely dry, according to PennDOT.
Drivers are responsible to operate their vehicles within the roadway lines and follow all warning and advisory signs.