OIL CITY — A free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday is being held to educate kids on bike safety.
The rodeo will take place in the parking lot between the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 1 office and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) Venango facility along Elm Street in Oil City. The event is open to all children ages 5 to 12.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and activities will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All attendees should take a bike and helmet and be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can sign a permission slip for participation.
The rodeo will consist of safety activities, games and bicycle/helmet inspections. A random drawing will be held to give away two free bicycles donated by CATA. A free hot dog lunch will be provided.
The goal of this event is to increase children’s interest in bicycling and educate them on how to ride safely, PennDOT said in making the announcement.
• More information: Visit PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.
