SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a public meeting concerning replacement of the bridge that carries Route 618 over Conneaut Lake Tributary.
The in-person meeting takes place Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Sadsbury Township Municipal Building, 9888 Route 285, and coincides with the monthly meeting of the township’s Board of Supervisors.
Attendees will have an opportunity to view plans for the project, ask questions and give input at the end of the meeting.
The bridge is located on Route 618 near the Summit Township border between the intersection with Ellis Avenue and the intersection with McClure Street.
The proposed project will include bridge replacement, waterproofing and asphalt pavement, as well as updates to the drainage and guiderail. Work is expected to occur in late 2023 and early 2024.
A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately three weeks. The proposed 8.8-mile detour route will be posted using Route 6 and Route 18.
The existing corrugated metal pipe culvert bridge was built in 1980 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 1,900 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
Plans for the project and a form to submit comments can also be found online through Aug. 16 by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, penndot.pa.gov/District1, and following the link for “PublicMeetings/Studies.”
Comments can also be submitted by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Michael R. Hunkele at mhunkele@pa.gov or (814) 678-7173.
The purpose of the in-person meeting and online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon cultural resources, as required by the National Historic Preservation Act for projects supported by federal funds.
