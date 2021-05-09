GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — A nearly $1.8 million resurfacing project on 4 miles of State Route 19 in Greenwood Township is scheduled to start Monday, according to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The project will include cold-in-place recycled paving and overlay of 4.1 miles of roadway stretching from the Mercer County line in Sandy Creek Township to the intersection of State Route 285 in Greenwood Township. Work will also include drainage improvements, guiderail updates, pavement markings and tree trimming and removal, as well as new lighting, signing and flashing signals at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 285.
Paving is expected to be completed in August, while signal work will be done by December. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions and traffic flaggers during construction.
The nearly $1.8 million project is being done by Commercial Asphalt Supply, doing business as Shields Asphalt Paving of Valencia.