The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania State Police highlighted driver safety laws Tuesday and urged motorists to put safety first.
According to early estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), national traffic fatalities in the first nine months of 2021 rose approximately 12 percent over 2020.
In Pennsylvania, 2021 preliminary data shows deaths on our roadways increased by as much as 10 percent, including increases in fatalities in speeding crashes, distracted driving crashes, crashes involving a 16- or 17-year-old driver, as well as unrestrained fatalities.
While fatalities in crashes involving impaired driving have remained relatively flat in recent years, data shows fatalities in crashes involving drinking drivers have been declining, while fatalities in crashes involving drugged drivers have been increasing.
“While we cannot definitively say what is causing fatalities to increase, we can definitively say that safety on our roadways is everyone’s responsibility,” said PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula. “Please slow down, pay attention, never drive impaired, and buckle up. Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones in a crash.”
In 2020, it is estimated that 94 percent of unbelted occupants, or 305 people, who were killed in crashes while traveling in passenger vehicles, including cars, small trucks, vans and sport utility vehicles, could have survived if they had been buckled up.
“We can all do our part to prevent crashes on Pennsylvania’s roadways,” said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick. “Please keep these important lifesaving laws in mind when you’re behind the wheel.”
Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Law Awareness Week is next week, and this year features safety laws that impact crashes and fatalities each year.
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently released its new comprehensive National Roadway Safety Strategy, a roadmap for addressing roadway fatalities and serious injuries through the adoption of a “Safe System Approach.”
Pennsylvania is in the process of updating the state strategy for reducing traffic deaths, which addresses safety across multiple contributing factors similar to the new national strategy. The updated 2022 Pennsylvania Strategic Highway Safety Plan — anticipated to be finalized later this month — will incorporate Safe System thoughts and practices.