Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the possible usage of the public parking for the Pennsylvania State Game Lands 96 along Route 428 during a repaving project in Venango and Crawford counties.
The proposed change to the project would allow for construction equipment to be parked in the lots throughout the project, which is expected to be completed in September. Public parking during that period would be limited.
Feedback can be given by contacting Ben Vincent, project manager, at bvincent@pa.gov or (814) 678-7367. The comment period will be open through Aug. 3.
The nearly $1.9 million project includes resurfacing of approximately 8 miles of Route 428 from the intersection of Buxton Road in Plum Township, Venango County, to the intersection of Route 408 in Troy Township, Crawford County, as well as from Shaffer Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough to Route 8 in Venango County.
Work will also include base repairs, tree trimming and removal, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, ADA curb ramps and pavement markings.
No detours are expected, but motorists may encounter lane restrictions.
Contractor for the project is Lindy Paving of New Galilee.