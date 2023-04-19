Resurfacing on one of Meadville’s main streets is part of more than $12.5 million in state highway and bridge work scheduled this year in Crawford County by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Altogether, PennDOT’s District 1 plans to improve 110 miles of roads in northwest Pennsylvania plus replace, restore or repair 24 bridges, including 15 in poor condition.
PennDOT’s District 1 covers Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.
The district expects to award 90 contracts this year for work to be done in 2023 and carrying into 2024.
These include projects supported and accelerated by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is adding approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the region in 2023. Another $25 million in additional funding is anticipated in 2024.
“We want to take full advantage of the investments from the federal government so we can maximize the number of improvements we can make to our region’s roads and bridges for years to come,” Brian McNulty, District 1 executive, said Tuesday.
In Crawford County, this summer will see some major road repaving work including right through the heart of Meadville.
A 1.16-mile stretch of Park Avenue — from Linden Street to Baldwin Street — will be repaved along with drainage improvements. It’s an estimated $1 million project.
Another is a resurfacing of 4.37 miles on Route 198 between Route 86 in Woodcock Township and Route 77 in Blooming Valley. It’s an estimated $1.7 million project.
No start date has been set for either project, but the two road resurfacing projects are to be combined and go to bid later this year. The work is to finished by October.
Another major resurfacing project is getting ready to restart in eastern Crawford County — repaving 4.65 miles of Route 27 between Guys Mills Road in East Mead Township and Route 173 in Randolph Township. Preliminary work on the project began in 2022. It’s a $4.9 million project.
Among bridge projects, a $1.98 million bridge replacement project got underway this week on Route 408 in Hydetown in eastern Crawford County. The existing 192-foot bridge, located between Patterson Road and Main Street in the borough, was built in 1930. It is classified as being in poor condition with a weight limit of 27 tons. It’s is being removed and replaced with a new two-span steel beam bridge which will be completed by Oct. 2.
A $1.6 million rehabilitation project will be done on the Rogers Ferry Road bridge over Interstate 79 in Hayfield Township. The bridge is 381 feet long. Work is to be completed by November.
There are two other smaller bridge projects planned as well.
One is a replacement of an 11-foot bridge on Route 18 over a tributary of Conneaut Creek in Spring Township. It’s a $762,895 project to replace it with a box culvert. That work is to finish in August.
The other is a replacement of about a 24-foot bridge on Route 98 over Van Horne Run in Vernon Township. It’s a $680,998 project with a box culvert. That work is to finish in June..
A complete list of more than 100 District 1 projects is included in the 2023 Construction Program which is available online at penndot.pa.gov/District1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.