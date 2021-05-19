The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will hold a virtual meeting for the public to see improvement options for French Creek Parkway (routes 6 and 19) and the Spring Street Bridge in Meadville and West Mead Township.
PennDOT is considering improvement alternatives for the 2.5-mile section of the parkway from the intersection with Reynolds Avenue in Meadville to the intersection with Baldwin Street Extension in West Mead.
The purpose of the project is to maintain traffic efficiency and community transportation needs while improving the geometry of the roadway. Several alternatives have been developed to meet that purpose. Public feedback will assist in the determination of the preferred alternative.
The current project timeline includes preliminary design and engineering of the preferred alternative beginning this spring, followed by final design in late 2021 and early 2022. Construction is expected to occur next year.
A single lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained throughout construction.
PennDOT is also considering options for the possible restoration or replacement of the bridge that carries Spring Street over the parkway in Meadville. Two alternatives will be presented, including restoration of the existing structure and a new structure on a shifted alignment just east of Lincoln Street to Bessemer Street.
The bridge, which was built in 1951, is classified as poor condition. It is used by approximately 4,900 vehicles per day, on average.
Work on the bridge is expected to take place in 2024.
The virtual public meeting on June 2 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. will include presentations on both projects. Attendees will have a chance to see roadway and bridge alternatives and give feedback.
• More information: Visit penndot.gov.