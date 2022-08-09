Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has posted plans online for a 2023 bridge rehabilitation project that carries Rogers Ferry Road over Interstate 79 in Hayfield Township. Comments will be accepted until Aug. 22.
The bridge on Rogers Ferry Road is near the border of Hayfield and Vernon townships and east of Route 98.
The existing concrete I-beam bridge was built in 1969 and is classified as poor condition. An average of 340 vehicles a day use the bridge, according to PennDOT.
Work is expected to occur during the 2023 construction season.
Work will include removal of the top layer of concrete on the deck, paving, repair and replacement of the deck joints and downspouts, concrete repairs to substructure, as well as new roadway approaches, and updated guiderail and pavement markings.
A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately four months. The proposed 8-mile detour route will be posted using Route 98, Route 102 and Dunham Road.
The plans display for the Rogers Ferry Road Bridge Project are online only. It may be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, penndot.pa.gov/District1.
Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Kyle Barker at kybarker@pa.gov or (814) 678-7166.
