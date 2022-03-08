CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Some people believe that it’s OK to have one or two beers and get behind the wheel of a vehicle.
That’s a myth.
Alcohol affects each person a little bit differently. Some people might be OK to have a drink or two and drive; others may be affected and should find a designated driver.
Another common myth regarding impaired driving is that beer doesn’t have as much alcohol content as hard liquor. A 12-ounce bottle of most types of beer has the same amount of alcohol as a standard shot of 80-proof liquor or 5 ounces of wine.
Those are a couple of the myths associated with drinking and driving that were discussed when representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the Pennsylvania DUI Association gathered on Monday during an Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) class at the National Guard Readiness Center in Cambridge Springs.
The ARIDE course trains law enforcement personnel to observe, identify and document the signs of impairment related to drugs, alcohol — or a combination of both — to reduce the number of impaired driving crashes.
Craig Amos, a regional program administrator for the Pennsylvania DUI Association, taught the class.
“While alcohol impairment continues to be an issue on our state’s roadways, we are seeing even more motorists driving under the influence of drugs,” Amos said. “Illegal drugs, prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs can all lead to impairment that can have fatal consequences when getting behind the wheel.”
The joint event was planned in connection with the statewide St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving enforcement period, which runs through Thursday, March 17. During this time, law enforcement agencies throughout the state are actively participating in enforcement activities geared at deterring impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.
When asked why the event was held with a concentration on St. Patrick’s Day, Amos said, “It tends to equate for most people — with the green beer — drinking.”
About 22 people attended the class. One of them was Trooper Brian Morrow of PSP’s Meadville barracks.
“The reason this is important is that I’ve (responded to) several crashes where the operator was under the influence of a drug or impaired on a prescription medication to the point where they were not able to drive safely,” Morrow said. “We’re not seeing so much of alcohol DUI, but more prevalent is under the influence of a drug or combination of drugs and alcohol.
“The reason this class is important is that signs of a person impaired on drugs are different than a person impaired on alcohol.”
Chef Tad Acker of the Cambridge Springs Police Department also attended the class. Amos said he works with Acker on grant funding for driving under the influence enforcement for Cambridge Springs and other police departments. PennDOT administers the grants, and Cambridge Springs receives $10,463 per year.
“What this class does is, it teaches officers how to look for persons who are impaired under the influence of drugs,” Acker said. “These officers are, basically, building through enforcement, skills to get impaired drivers off the roadways.”
Factors such as how much you’ve had to drink, how quickly you drink it, if you’ve had food with your drink, and gender and body weight all play a role in how quickly you’ll be affected by alcohol.
Some effects of drug and alcohol use on driving include:
• Alcohol, marijuana and other drugs can impair the ability to drive because they slow coordination, judgment and reaction times.
• Cocaine and methamphetamine can make drivers more aggressive and reckless.
• Using two or more drugs at the same time, including alcohol, can amplify the impairing effects of each drug a person has consumed.
• Some prescription and over-the-counter medicines can cause extreme drowsiness, dizziness and other side effects. Read and follow all warning labels before driving and note that warnings against “operating heavy machinery” include driving a vehicle.
PSP Community Services Officer Michelle McGee said driving impaired is never the right decision, and law enforcement is asking motorists to keep safety at the forefront of their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
“Even a small amount of alcohol can impair someone’s ability to operate a vehicle, so be sure to plan ahead and arrange for a sober driver to get home safely. Doing so could save your life or someone else’s,” she said.
• More information: Visit PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.