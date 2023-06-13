The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project are partnering to host a series of car seat safety checks this summer.
Upcoming car seat check events include:
• June 23: Meadville Central Fire Department, 850 Park Ave., 1 to 4 p.m.
• June 29: Edinboro Fire Department, 125 Meadville St., 4 to 7 p.m.
• July 20: Warren General Hospital, 2 W. Crescent Park, 1 to 4 p.m.
These free car seat inspections are one of many tools motorists can use to ensure their children are properly and safely secured inside their vehicle.
After a car seat has been successfully installed, motorists should also register it with the manufacturer to receive important information on recalls and safety notices. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) offers an email alert regarding all car seat and booster seat recalls.
PennDOT provides funding for more than 75 fitting stations where trained technicians will check a child safety seat to ensure it is properly installed. Parents and caregivers can utilize the PA TIPP fitting station directory or NHTSA’s car seat inspection search to find a nearby site.
State police offer walk-in days every month for a child safety seat technician to install or inspect child safety seats free of charge. A full listing can be found at psp.pa.gov.
Additionally, the PA TIPP website — pakidstravelsafe.org — has a complete listing of car seat check events taking place across the state.
