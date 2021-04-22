Swimming nearly a mile, biking almost 25 miles and running more than 6 miles: Participants in the Dam Tri event at Woodcock Creek Lake face physical challenges of an extreme, almost preposterous nature.
As the event attempts to return from last year’s cancellation for what would be its 12th installment, the Dam Tri now faces an even more intimidating roadblock: government bureaucracy.
Newly enforced Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) requirements led Woodcock Township supervisors last week to vote unanimously to deny a permit for the event, according to Chairman Bill Winters.
“I’m sorry we might be the ones holding this triathlon up,” he said in an interview. “We don’t have a choice.”
The triathlon is unique in the demands it places on participants, but other local officials say the obstacle impeding it could similarly threaten numerous beloved community fundraisers.
The events that could be impacted are typically staged by nonprofits with tight budgets, according to Jill Dunlap, secretary-treasurer for West Mead Township. The Tour de Tamarack bike race, church-sponsored 5K races and other fundraisers could all be forced to redesign their routes or face cancellation due to permitting requirements a year after many were forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They don’t have the money to spend to get all these extra insurances,” Dunlap said during the township’s monthly meeting last week.
PennDOT puts up a roadblock
At the heart of the issue is the use of state roads. In order to receive a permit from PennDOT, events that require any partial closure of a state road must submit letters of support from the municipalities in which the event will be held, according to PennDOT Press Secretary Alexis Campbell. As part of those letters, the municipalities must agree to indemnify the state.
In other words, if Woodcock Township wants to allow the Dam Tri to take place on state roads within its boundaries, it must be willing to cover the state for any potential legal liabilities that could arise.
“The indemnification requirement is not new, but it had not been consistently applied,” Campbell said in an email. “Regardless, PennDOT has been consistently enforcing compliance with the regulations for the past year. PennDOT has no authority to unofficially waive these or other regulatory requirements.”
The change came about because of the pandemic, Campbell said. In an effort to ensure that events across the state complied with the strict limits on gathering imposed by the Gov. Tom Wolf administration, all permit applications were reviewed by PennDOT’s Harrisburg office. In the past, the process had been decentralized, with district offices reviewing applications from within their region.
While the requirement may have been on the books, it certainly feels new to event organizers and local officials. Similarly, PennDOT may not have the authority to “unofficially waive” the requirement, but the agency appears to have done just that for years, perhaps decades.
“This has never been an issue in the past,” said Sean Amicucci, communications director for Meadville Family YMCA, which organizes the Dam Tri.
The Dam Tri goes off road
The triathlon will still take place June 27, Amicucci emphasized, and officials from the Y are designing an alternate route that will avoid state roads.
Event director Mike Siers said the tentative plan is to eliminate the Olympic distance option and instead offer a mountain-bike course as part of a sprint distance version of the race: a quarter-mile swim, a bike ride of just over 11 miles and a 5K for the run. The entire course would be inside the Woodcock Creek Lake facility.
“That takes PennDOT and all of that mess out of the picture,” Siers said.
The changes would likely mean a smaller event, but a smaller event is better than no event at all, and Siers found cause for optimism. Many triathletes race both road and mountain bike courses, so past competitors might still be able to participate. The mountain bike course might attract new participants, he added, and perhaps in the future both mountain and road options could be offered on consecutive days.
“We’re making the best of a bad situation,” Siers said.
Trying situation for municipalities
Not holding the event would mean a significant blow for the Y and the community it serves. The Dam Tri draws 250 to 450 athletes in a normal year, according to Amicucci. In 2019, the event raised more than $20,000.
That still wasn’t enough to convince Woodcock Township supervisors to give the event the go-ahead this year now that they are required to indemnify the state.
“They want us to insure the state,” Winters said in a tone of disbelief. “Gimme a break. I’m not going to put my township at risk for the state.”
The fear, according to Alan Shaddinger, who serves as attorney for both Woodcock and West Mead townships, is that the municipalities won’t be able to find insurance that would cover the potential liability.
“I have a real problem” with the requirement, Shaddinger told West Mead supervisors last week. “Now the township is going to enter an agreement with PennDOT saying we’ll cover whatever liability you have to bear too. If I can’t get insurance for that, am I going to be responsible for paying taxpayers’ money over to PennDOT?
“It makes no sense to me,” Shaddinger added.
For Amicucci, the senselessness goes well beyond just the new enforcement of the requirement and the challenge of devising an alternative course. The impact, he said, will affect special events across the state and will be felt by the organizations that depend on them for fundraising, the individuals who participate in them, and the communities that often benefit economically from the crowds that are attracted.
Even worse, according to Amicucci, the whole situation is unnecessary.
“As the event host, the Meadville Family YMCA does name PennDOT and other municipalities as additionally insured for the event through our own insurance policy,” he said. “Participants also sign a waiver upon registration naming not only the YMCA but also the park, municipalities and PennDOT.”
As for the future, a bill introduced in March in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives would eliminate indemnification requirements for municipalities. It’s supported by Rep. Brad Roae, whose 6th District encompasses central Crawford County.
“A lot of money is raised for good local nonprofits at these types of events, so it is important that the state does not make it too difficult to have them,” Roae said in an email. “I would hate to see them all canceled due to these excessive regulations.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.