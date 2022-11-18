Due to the severity of the winter weather conditions, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on interstates 79, 86 and 90 in the northwest region.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:
• Interstate 79 from the beginning of I-79 in Erie County to Exit 141 (Route 285/Geneva/Cochranton)
• Interstate 86 from beginning of I-86 to the New York state line
• Interstate 90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line
On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
