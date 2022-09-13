Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is updating the design and enhancing the security features of its driver license and identification card products.
“The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the driver license and identification card issuance process,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.
PennDOT is piloting the new products at the Summerdale Driver License Center in Enola. All driver and photo centers will transition to the new products by mid-November. The new products will be phased in over the next four-year renewal cycle and will replace existing products. Both current and new card designs will be in circulation during the transition period.
Both standard and REAL ID-compliant products will use the new design and security features. REAL ID is optional in Pennsylvania, and customers are able to opt in. Beginning May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card or another form of federally acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) to board a domestic commercial flight or enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID.
The cards look different and have additional enhanced security features that improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.
