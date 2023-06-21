A $3.4 million project to resurface more than 5 miles of roadway in the city of Meadville, Woodcock Township and the borough of Blooming Valley will begin next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Roads to be improved are:
• Route 198 from Route 86 in Woodcock Township to Route 77 in Blooming Valley, 4.37 miles.
• Park Avenue from Linden Street to Baldwin Street in Meadville, 1.16 miles.
• Route 89 from Cloverdale Road to Bethel Road in Rome Township, 0.13 miles.
• Perry Street at its intersection with Thompson Run Road in Oil Creek Township, 0.08 miles.
Construction is expected to begin Monday, weather permitting, and planned to be completed in late October.
Work includes asphalt pavement in addition to drainage, guiderail, pavement marking and sidewalk improvements.
Drivers should anticipate travel delays during active work hours and be alert for pattern shifts and lane restrictions. Traffic in construction areas will be controlled by flaggers.
Lindy Paving Inc. of New Galilee is the contractor with a contract cost of $3,435,309. The project is being paid entirely with state funds.
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.
This year PennDOT’s Northwest Region expects to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check the 2023 Construction Book located under the Resources tab online at penndot.pa.gov/District1.
