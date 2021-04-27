The northwest district of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists that line painting operations will get underway starting today, weather permitting.
The six-county region — which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties — owns two paint trucks. The equipment is scheduled to complete line-painting operations throughout the region in the coming months, starting with the interstates.
Motorists who encounter a line-painting operation should follow these guidelines:
• Stay back at least 500 feet from the equipment.
• Don’t drive on wet paint lines.
• Don’t pass the trucks in a paint train.
• Be patient as the paint truck will pull over periodically to let traffic pass.
Weather conditions often affect how quickly line paint will dry. Under ideal temperatures and humidity, the average time for the paint to be no track is 90 to 120 seconds. It can take several more minutes for the paint to completely dry.
Drivers are responsible to operate their vehicles within the roadway lines and follow all warning and advisory signage. Additional information on the statewide line painting effort is available at penndot.gov.
Motorists who travel across the paint lines too soon and discover paint on their vehicle can take steps to clean it off immediately by washing it at with a hand-held pressure car wash system. This will loosen and remove most of the paint unless it has dried for more than a day.
For paint that is in high concentrations or dried for several days, there are additional cleaning instructions available at penndot.gov/District1 under the FAQ sections listed within the Resource section.