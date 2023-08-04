The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation holds a job fair in Meadville next week as part of a series job fairs throughout its District 1 northwest region.
PennDOT is looking to fill positions of transportation equipment operators, diesel and construction equipment mechanics, tradesmen helpers, and radio dispatchers. Additional positions are available in the design and construction fields.
Current available positions are online to www.employment.pa.gov.
District employees and human resources representatives will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and assist attendees with the application process.
In some cases, on-the-spot interviews may be conducted, and conditional job offers may be extended. Applicants should take an updated copy of their resume or employment history and two forms of ID.
Open house job fairs are:
• Thursday, noon to 5 p.m., Crawford County Maintenance Facility, 18492 Smock Highway, Meadville
• Aug. 17, noon to 5 p.m., Mercer County Maintenance Facility, 215 Maple St., Mercer
• Aug. 24, noon to 5 p.m., Erie County Maintenance Facility, 9031 Peach St., Waterford
• Sept. 7, noon to 5 p.m., Warren County Maintenance Facility, 20745 Route 6, Warren
